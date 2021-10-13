Power Book II: Ghost season 2 trailer release date revealed!







Are you ready to see the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 trailer? Well, here’s the good news: You won’t be waiting long!

In a new post on Twitter, the Starz series revealed that you’ll have a chance to see the Michael Rainey Jr. series debut its latest trailer tomorrow! That means we’ll get a better sense of Tariq’s future following the shocking events of the season 1 finale. Tasha’s in witness protection, Jabari’s dead, and Tariq’s going to have a LOT of messes that he still needs to clean up.

So what are expecting in a season 2 trailer? We imagine that we’ll learn pretty early on if there is some sort of significant time jump and after that, we’ll get to learn about where some of the characters stand in this world. We’re still expecting Tariq to try and balance his multiple lives in the best possible way. He knows that he needs to stay in school in order to get all of his father’s money, but at the same time he wants to make a name for himself. We imagine him diving deeper into Monet’s business, and that could bring with it both significant advantages and disadvantages. Not everyone in there will be altogether willing to trust him, and there’s obviously a lot of inherent danger.

Remember in general that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 is slated to premiere on Starz when we get around to Sunday, November 21. Prepare accordingly.

What do you most want to see included in a Power Book II: Ghost season 2 trailer?

Y’all ready for that new new?

Keep it locked – we got something coming your way tomorrow. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/3rUetfGeyB — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) October 13, 2021

