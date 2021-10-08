Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 5 promo: Case of a TikTok star







As we prepare for what lies ahead on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 5 on NBC next week, it looks like the show is going to rip from the headlines. Or, at the very least, take on a case that is an amalgamation of many of them.

So what is at the center of this particular hour? A TikTok star who is the apparent victim of sexual assault. Unfortunately, she lives within a world that can be very-much toxic, especially when the accused are a bunch of prominent internet stars in their own right. They can leverage their fame to turn people against her and this is the sort of case that can turn incredibly dark in the blink of an eye.

Because you are dealing with famous people all across the map, you also run the risk of the courtroom quickly turning into a media circus, and that’s not to mention some of the fans that could be present outside the trial. One of them, at least based on the promo below, is quick to throw a drink at Carisi. How dare someone do that to his fancy suit!

This is going to be yet another case that tries Benson and the rest of the team; while they have certainly taken on high-profile criminals before, this is a very particular section of fame that can mobilize quickly and use the internet to spread disinformation. Trying to present a case here could be a challenge, and it will likely be up to the skills of Benson and the prosecution to get one of the people involved to turn on one of the others.

SVU and the Organized Crime unit will be teaming up next week! The second promo below gives you a chance to check that out.

