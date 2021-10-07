The Outpost season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW? Why?







Following tonight’s big finale on The CW, is there a chance for The Outpost season 5? Or, are we at the official end of the road?

Well, we suppose that this is where we go ahead and hand over some of the bad news: Tonight marks the end of the road for the series. It was announced recently that season 4 is the final batch of episodes for the international acquisition, which means that most loose ends should be tied up tonight.

So why is The Outpost over? Couldn’t there have been more room in here to tell more stories? Certainly there could have been, but renewals are complicated and there are often many different reasons for them. Sometimes, it’s not cost-effective to keep a show going any longer. Meanwhile, there are other instances where the ratings are just not strong enough, or some parties involved want to move on.

In the end, we just have to be grateful that this is a show that lasted for as long as it did. This is not something that every other international show can attest to; many of them only last a few years, and what happened here is all the more remarkable when you think for a moment about the genre. Fantasy can be polarizing; it develops a huge audience much of the time, but there are often others who stay as far away as humanly possible.

While it would be fun to envision a season 5 with some characters turning up here and there, we just wouldn’t count on it ever happening. Revivals are rare in this particular era of TV history, and that is especially the case for a show that had so many different brodacasting partners all over the globe. Our advice? Just be grateful this show had the run that it did.

Are you sad that The Outpost season 5 is not happening at The CW?

