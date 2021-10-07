Dexter: New Blood teaser: It’s all about the tools







Before we start talking about anything else when it comes to Dexter: New Blood, it’s important we point one thing out: The premiere is one month away! Sunday, November 7 is precisely when the franchise returns to Showtime, and it goes without saying that anticipation is high for it. We are talking about arguably the biggest show in the network’s history coming back, and hopefully along the way redeeming itself for everything that took place before.

Showtime has released another tiny teaser leading up to the show’s premiere, and this one is a reminder that Dexter is either on the verge of killing again or he’s already done it. After all, you get a glimpse in here of some of his signature tools!

We don’t think that this particular tease is meant to be a major spoiler for what’s coming up; rather, it is a welcome reminder of what is at the core of this show. Rather than trying to make Dexter: New Blood appeal to an all-new audience, Showtime clearly is more interested in making sure original fans check this out. After all, if they get they’ll be more than fine when it comes to snagging a particularly large audience.

When New Blood begins, many years will have passed following the events of the original show. That will have allowed Dexter time to start all over, but that also doesn’t mean that the Dark Passenger (or any other part of the past) is fully gone. That’s something that the title character will remind himself, time and time again, over the course of this season.

