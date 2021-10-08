Station 19 season 5 episode 3 spoilers: A look towards ‘Too Darn Hot’







Are you curious to learn a little more about Station 19 season 5 episode 3? Next week’s episode carries with it the title of “Too Darn Hot.” It’s an episode that is going to be stuffed full of drama (go figure), and that starts off with a pretty dramatic heat wave. Don’t you think that this is the sort of thing that would cause the fire station ALL sorts of drama?

Below, we have the full Station 19 season 5 episode 3 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

“Too Darn Hot” – When a heat wave hits Seattle, Station 19 becomes a cooling center and chaos ensues with locals who aren’t used to the extreme temperatures. Andy deals with regret and finds a friend in Theo. Joey comes face-to-face with his past during a ride-along with Ben and Jack on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There are a few storylines in this episode that are going to be long-term in nature, so prepare yourself for some of that accordingly. We’re not sure Andy’s personal life is going to be table for a while, largely because this is someone who has experienced so much chaos as of late with Sullivan, losing her father, and trying to be the best version of herself for everyone around her. In doing that, of course, there are inevitably going to be issues with discovering and understanding herself.

As for whether or not there will be a Grey’s Anatomy crossover we’ll have to wait and see, but we know there’s going to be a ton of promotion surrounding the next episode of the medical drama, thanks large to the return of Kate Walsh as Addison to the world after so many years.

