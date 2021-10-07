New Amsterdam season 4 episode 4 promo: Max vs. Dr. Fuentes







As we prepare for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 4 to arrive on NBC next week, there is a whole new set of stakes for Max Goodwin.

What are we talking about here? It’s really so simple as this: Dr. Fuentes has the job now of medical director, and that’s not going to be something that Max responds to all that well for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for starters, the amount of knowledge that he has about her already, plus his understanding of what she could do to the hospital. He’s spent the better part of the past three years trying to change the hospital.

In Max’s words, Fuentes completely undermines the entire spirit of the hospital and what it’s become — she is corporate-minded, cares about money, and could destroy a number of his programs.

As for why this matters so much to Ryan Eggold’s character at the moment, it’s pretty simple: He was planning to leave with Helen overseas. In order to do that, though, we’re pretty sure that he wanted to know that the hospital was going to be properly taken care of. It’s a little harder to say goodbye when the place is not in good standing, and we imagine that this will make the next several episodes all the more complicated. Is there a way that he can oust Fuentes from this position? Does he really have any say over it? We know that he has a lot of sway, but he’s also not one of the funders of the hospital. They could view her as a much more friendly option in terms of the pocketbook, though we also wonder if you’re in the wrong line of work if you are thinking in terms of finances while also working to save lives.

