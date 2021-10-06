CSI: Vegas episode 2 spoilers: David Hodges returns!







There are a couple of things worth noting as we prepare for CSI: Vegas episode 2, poised to arrive on CBS next week. Where do we start? Think about familiar faces from the past.

We know that the premiere tonight is stuffed full of nostalgia from the get-go but, moving into next week, that will be taken to yet another level! Wallace Langham is poised to return to the show as David Hodges, and you’ll get an update on what he is up to — and also another exciting case at the same time. There may be a couple of long-term stories on this show that appeal to longtime fans of the franchise but, at the same time, we don’t think that CSI: Vegas is looking to escape its procedural roots. There’s a reason why the original was so successful and on for so many years; the hope here is that somehow, the creative team can recapture some of that magic.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the CSI: Vegas episode 2 synopsis below:

“Honeymoon in Vegas” – Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle come to the aid of a former colleague who is implicated in tampering with evidence. Maxine and the rest of the CSI team work the murder of a couple slain on their wedding day, following the evidence to the salacious underbelly of the Las Vegas elite, on CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We’re really excited to come back here in a week’s time and talk about whether or not this revival turns out to be a ratings success. We know, after all, that this is a timeslot CBS has wanted more out of for some time.

