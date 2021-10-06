Turner & Hooch season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Disney+?







Following today’s finale, can you expect a Turner & Hooch season 2 renewal over at Disney+? Or, is it a more likely that it gets canceled? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth thinking about here.

So where do we begin? We suppose that we should kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: For the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed on the future. The streaming service took a big gamble when it comes to their reimagining of the classic film starring Josh Peck. There was no guarantee that original audiences would love it, or that it would connect with a new generation of people. Even though a following out there exists for the show, the ball is in Disney’s court on this. Like so many other streaming services, they’re under no obligation to release any of their viewership data; we’re all left in the dark as to how a series like this is really faring.

Here is what we can tell you for the time being: The best way to ensure a season 2 happens is to check the show out the whole way through! Disney+, like so many other streaming services, wants to know that there would be an audience out there for a hypothetical season 2. The more enthusiasm they see around the end of season 1, the more likely they are to make something more happen.

There are a few things that Turner & Hooch as a series does have going for it. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s got some name recognition; also, Josh Peck is the sort of star who will always have some nostalgia attached to his name. The most important thing, though, is that there’s still a chance to grow an audience in the weeks and months ahead, especially as Disney+ gets a subscriber boost potentially with more Star Wars stuff on the way.

