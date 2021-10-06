The Resident season 5: Emily VanCamp talks reason for leaving the show







Last night’s The Resident season 5 episode was the official farewell for Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin, and we have so much better a sense of it now. While the exit of the longtime cast member may have been sudden for some fans, it’s actually been in the works for some time. As a matter of fact, it seems as though it was a strong possibility even in the midst of season.

Speaking to Deadline in a new interview discussing last night’s episode, VanCamp confirmed that much of the reason behind her departure had to do with family — she recently welcomed a baby, and also wanted to spend more time with her husband and family after the virus took so much away from her over the past year and a half:

“It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it. Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite. There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion,” she shared.

“We started talking about [my leaving] awhile ago. I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life—in every person’s life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add [the pandemic] to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

Emily is not the only TV star who has expressed these thoughts as of late; the travel aspect of things has been the hardest for so many performers, as they often do not live in the same city that they work in. We’ll probably hear even more about some of these stories over the next few days.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

Are you going to miss Emily VanCamp as a huge part of The Resident?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







