Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Times Like These’ sneak peeks







There is a lot to discuss leading into Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 on CBS this Friday, but let’s start with Jamie and Eddie. What’s going on with the two of them — or, to be specific, what is Eddie trying to hide?

In the first of the four sneak peeks offered for this episode (see below), you can see Erin question him about something that is on his mind. He doesn’t get into it fully, but they’ve clearly been around each other enough over the years for Erin to know when something is going on. Consider this a classic case of big-sister intuition, and she will probably work to get to the bottom of it at some point.

Of course, Erin has her own secret she’s trying to navigate — or, to be specific, she’s trying to figure out what Anthony is hiding from her! He’s up to something, and the synopsis for the episode suggests that it will be a surprise. (The photo above shows Anthony talking to Henry!)

The next sneak peek gives you more context as to what Jamie is concerned about. He recognizes that Eddie isn’t being completely honest when it comes to a “cycling class” she is going to at night; she’s not wearing the right shoes for it, and then he also makes the critical error of checking her phone and seeing a message from someone named Barry.

First of all Jamie, don’t go into your wife’s phone! Also, we don’t think Eddie is cheating; there’s likely something else going on here.

Let’s move in a different direction now; the third sneak peek for this episode is all about Danny and Baez — and most notably, Danny being wrong. Apparently he went out as a decoy without backup for a case, and that’s the sort of thing that ticks her off immensely. Donnie Wahlberg’s character has a history of going rogue and sometimes, that’s a problem. He’s not following the job by the book, and that could cause further issues for him down the road.

Baez has some advice for him about their case: Make the book work for them! Think a little bit outside the box…

Finally, we turn to Frank — there was a video that went viral of the Commissioner and his people making a public arrest. While it seems like this has gone over well in 1 Police Plaza, there’s a good chance that this will cause more problems with the Mayor. There’s been conflict between the two this season already, and things could get worse before they get better.

