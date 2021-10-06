Evil season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Closing with compulsion







As we prepare for Evil season 2 episode 13 on Paramount+ this weekend, there is one big thing that we should note. First and foremost, this is the big finale! Everything we’ve seen all season long is coming to this, and we’re expecting that things are going to be shocking, intense, and also of course genuinely freaky. How else would a show like this play out?

Also, this episode is going to feel in part like an episode of Hannibal — you know, one of the best shows of the past couple of decades that for whatever reason, never got a second life after NBC canceled it. Sure, Evil is its own thing and it covers a LOT of ground, but we like to think it does a few little homages while telling a much larger story. This finale should serve a great purpose in tying together at least some loose ends from the season as a whole.

Below, you can check out the full Evil season 2 episode 13 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) with a few details all about what’s coming:

Season finale. The team is sent to meet on campus with Mitch Jasper, a student with a growing compulsion to eat human flesh.

So will there be some sort of cliffhanger?

With a show like Evil, it makes perfect sense that we’re going to see something in this vein. We know that there is a season 3 coming to Paramount+ in the future, and we take some solace in knowing that far in advance.

To think, as crazy as this season has been at times, there’s a reasonably good chance that season 3 will be even crazier. Most of season 2 was planned, after all, for it to air on CBS rather than this streaming service.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 2 episode 13?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

