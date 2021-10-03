Dexter: New Blood teaser photo: Footprints in the snow







We are now just a matter of five weeks away from the premiere of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime; isn’t it easy to be excited? This is redemption for a show that had a very polarizing series finale, and we really hope that Clyde Phillips and the team are able to make it happen.

The good news is this: We love every single thing that the network is doing in promoting the show, whether it be his themes or its awesome color palette.

The latest tease for what’s coming next can be found courtesy of the show’s official Instagram account (see below), and it features the title character surrounded by snow — and most interestingly, footprints. Sure, Dexter could theoretically be roaming around in Iron Lake, New York enough to cause all of these, but is that really what’s going on here?

From our vantage point, this doesn’t feel like one of those photos that you can read all that much into for a number of different reasons, especially since it may or may not be in context with the rest of the story. Years will have passed in between the original series and New Blood, and Dexter will have found himself a new life, including a new girlfriend.

So what happens when his teenage son Harrison is able to find him? That could be the jumping-off point for all sorts of great stuff moving forward.

What do you want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood?

