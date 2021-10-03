Saturday Night Live: Kacey Musgraves performs ‘Justified,’ ‘Camera Roll’







Kasey Musgraves was the musical guest on the Saturday Night Live premiere, and that’s one of the biggest TV gigs you can have! People have been waiting to see the show since last May, and you also get some pretty good real estate right before Weekend Update.

So what did the country-music sensation opt to do? Arrive with a fairly intimate performance of “Justified.” We’ve seen a lot of people try to turn the fairly-small SNL stage into something worthy of spectacle, but she opted to keep things reasonably simple. She sat down at the front of the stage and was accompanied by her band. She could have tried to deliver something big and theatrical and tried to make headlines all about that; instead, she chose to keep things firmly about the music.

If your goal is to sell records, that performance is probably the right way to go — and we know that in general, Musgraves is one of those country artists that has a unique amount of crossover appeal. This is why an appearance on this show is especially important to someone like her.

As for her second performance Kacey sang one of her most relatable songs for this generation: “Camera Roll.” It’s a slower ballad about heartache and looking back; it speaks a lot to her appeal as a storyteller and in general, this remained another scaled-back performance that was meant to amplify her talent first and foremost.

Next week, we could see a performance or two that is a little bigger in terms of staging; after all, Halsey is returning and she’s done some notable things on the show in the past.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live, including some thoughts on the surprise cold open

What did you think about Kacey Musgraves’ performance of “Justified” on the Saturday Night Live premiere?

Be sure to let us now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







