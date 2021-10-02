Saturday Night Live preview: Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves’ premiere!







Tonight the season premiere of Saturday Night Live is going to air on NBC — are you excited in advance for what’s ahead?

There are a lot of things that get us hyped-up in advance for the premiere, and it starts here with the host in Owen Wilson. Given all of the times he’s been impersonated on the show, especially by Melissa Villasenor, it’s a shock that he hasn’t been more of an established presence on the show itself over the years.

We do think Owen will be fine — we don’t associate him with sketch comedy but at the same time, we know that he’s got a history of performing off-the-cuff. It’s a cool opportunity to see him on the show the same year as Loki, which brought him back, by and large, into the public eye.

As for the musical guest for the premiere, we’re going to have a chance to see Kacey Musgraves show off more of what she can do. We already know that she’s a fantastic musician, so there’s really not anything to worry about when it comes to that. We hope that she cameos in a sketch at some point, since she’s more than capable of generating a few laughs in that environment.

Tonight will serve as a chance to see some new featured-player talent on the show and of course, we’re psyched about that. With that being said, it’s still going to take us some time to get over the exit of Beck Bennett from the cast. While we are 100% used to SNL shedding cast members over the years, it’s a little bit different when they leave without a proper farewell. Beck was never heralded as one of the biggest Emmy contenders on the cast but in the end, we’d say he was underrated.

