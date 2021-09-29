Magnum PI season 4 premiere video: A late-night phone call!







With the premiere of Magnum PI season 4 right around the corner, why not take another fun look at what lies ahead?

The sneak peek below gives you a small sense of how Thomas Magnum is faring on the job, where he is doing his best to take care of clients without the help of his partner Higgins. Here’s the thing, though: Higgins is actually still a part of it. She may be on the other side of the world, but it ultimately doesn’t matter. If Thomas has a problem and feels like she can help him, he’s going to call her regardless of where she is or when it is.

In this particular preview, it’s the when that is the problem. Magnum calls her up looking for help tracking down the person, but the problem is that he does so at 3:00 a.m. her time. Then, he tries to pass it off with some friendly banter, as though this is the sort of thing someone wants to hear after being woken up from a deep sleep. Higgins asks him why he didn’t just go to Katsumoto instead, and he claims it’s because she is better at it.

Is that true? Probably, but Higgins also suggests that Magnum misses her and these calls are a way to keep in touch. We also think that is the case. The relationship between these two has been close for a while, even if Magnum finds a way to playfully get under her skin. There’s a reason why people want to ‘ship the two of them together, but we think they gotta be on the same continent before anything can happen there. Also, Higgins is seemingly still with Ethan and this coming season, Magnum may be having a love interest of his own.

What do you think is coming up on the Magnum PI season 4 premiere?

Do you think Magnum will admit to Higgins that he misses her? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way as we inch closer and closer to the premiere. (Photo: CBS, video via SpoilerTV.)

