Blue Bloods season 12 video: Vanessa Ray congratulates co-star on award







The Blue Bloods season 12 premiere is going to air on CBS this Friday, but before we get to that episode, why not share more from behind the scenes?

Within this piece our primary subject of conversation is that of recurring guest star Lauren Patten, who won a Tony Award this weekend for her role in Jagged Little Pill. She’s formed a tight bond with some of her Blue Bloods family in her years on the show and with that in mind, she was met with quite the reception upon her return to set.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see series star Vanessa Ray lead a rousing round of applause for Patten as the cast and crew celebrated her on her big win. In addition to being a moment of happiness for many on the show’s set, this also serves as a reminder that Patten will be around this season for at least a good while. The cast and crew are a good handful of episodes ahead, as they often are leading up to the season premiere.

Rest assured that in the early going this season, the producers are going to find some new dynamics to explore for Eddie and Witten, alongside some new and potentially challenging cases. Witten as a character is in a tricky spot sometimes on the show, largely because she’s an outsider with most of the Reagan family. Not only that, but the person she spends the most time with is the newest member of the Reagan family and it was only recently that she started to get stories of her own separate from Jamie.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see for Eddie and Witten entering Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around; there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Ray (@vrayskull)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







