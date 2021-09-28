The Voice video: Bella DeNapoli gets three chairs with ‘Damaged’ audition







Tonight’s new episode of The Voice is right around the corner, so why not get a sneak peek at what Bella DeNapoli is bringing to the table?

In the video below, you can take a look into this very thing as she performs a song we haven’t heard in a while in “Damaged” by Danity Kane — it’s not even a song Kelly Clarkson is familiar with! It’s impressive that she gets three coaches to turn in Kelly, Ariana Grande, and John Legend — it’s also impressive that somehow, all three of these coaches pressed their buttons at exactly the same time. They all heard something they really liked in one of those big notes!

Because Bella does have so many choices, that does leave her in a fairly complicated position. Who does she want to be her coach? She says at the end of the preview that she’s going to go with her gut, but what direction will that take her?

On paper, you could say that Ariana is the most obvious choice of the three — they’re both vocal powerhouses who understand their voices and how to bring a lot of cool stuff to the table with them. We also think that she has the most compelling pitch — not only are they vocally similar, but she has some techniques and ideas that could take her to the next level. John Legend, meanwhile, pitches himself as the unlikely choice who could still do some wonderful things with her moving forward. We know that he’s got the producer chops to push her in all sorts of directions.

As for Blake Shelton, he didn’t even bother turning around. He knew this was one of those instances where he didn’t have much of a chance.

What do you think about Bella DeNapoli and her audition on The Voice?

If you were her, which one of the coaches would you select? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

