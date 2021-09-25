Cobra Kai season 4 premiere date revealed! See new trailer







Cobra Kai helped to kick off 2021 in style and as it turns out, it’ll be used to send off the year, as well!

Today, Netflix confirmed that the enormously popular comedy will be back with new episodes on Friday, December 31, and we know already that this will be one of the best seasons to date. How can you argue that after you watch the teaser below?

Want to make sure you don’t miss out on our Cobra Kai season 5 video coverage? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We will be covering it the moment after it premieres.

For those who need a quick refresher, Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang are now teaming up to win the All Valley and stop Cobra Kai dead in its tracks, but unfortunately, that won’t be easy. For starters, Daniel and Johnny are going to have to put their past differences aside, and also recognize that the two have entirely different styles of teaching. While Johnny embraces a little less of his original Cobra Kai mantra, he’s not exactly about peace and harmony the same way that his former rival is.

On the opposite side of things, a former Karate Kid character in Terry Silver is re-entering the picture this time around and now, he will be joining forces with John Kreese to cause some chaos at Cobra Kai. These students are going to be trained to show no mercy like never before, even to the point where lives could be in danger.

Who would’ve thought the entire future of a community would be based on a karate tournament? As ridiculous as the premise may sound on paper, Cobra Kai as a series does remarkably still find a way in which to make this work.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to Cobra Kai right now

What do you most want to see on Cobra Kai season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







