Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? First season 5 details







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Given that there are so many different programs premiering this week, it’s fair to wonder that.

After all, shouldn’t CBS be investing a lot when it comes to the show’s future? This is their top-rated comedy and at this point, we’re in an era where new comedies are not exactly blowing up, and this one at least has connections to The Big Bang Theory, arguably the biggest show of the past generation.

Unfortunately, here is where some of the bad news comes into play: There is no new episode airing tonight. CBS is still in the process of airing Big Brother 23 and with that in mind, they’re holding off on the start of their Thursday-night lineup. (They may also be waiting until things start to settle down with NFL football still in the early weeks of the season.) Currently, Young Sheldon is slated to premiere on Thursday, October 7. This episode is going to deal with the aftermath of what we saw with George Sr. in the closing minutes of the season 4 finale. That was a sad reminder of the man Sheldon described on The Big Bang Theory, and it could just be scratching the surface of some of the stuff to come.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Young Sheldon premiere synopsis below:

“One Bad Night and Chaos of Selfish Desires” –Sheldon and Missy both run away from home, and Mary gets upsetting news about George Sr., on the fifth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

If there is one silver lining to the later start here, it’s simply this: The opportunity that this presents to have fewer repeats down the road. We just have to wait a little bit longer on the actual start to the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you want to see on Young Sheldon season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







