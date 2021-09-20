Emmys 2021: Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J open with TV-themed rap







Going into the 2021 Emmys we knew that Cedric the Entertainer would be the host. However, it wasn’t quite clear what he would bring to the table. What direction would he go for the start of the show? This is the part of the broadcast the vast majority of people out there would see and because of that, you want it to be memorable and have potential go viral. It needs to be funny, but also still celebratory of the greater TV world.

Cedric started the show tonight by himself, doing a pre-taped bit celebrating television in general. He then transitioned into a live hip-hop performance in front of a live audience. He recruited LL Cool J, Rita Wilson, and Dave Burd to eventually take part in the performance. There was singing, cameos, and in general, this was a really fun way to start the show!

Would this performance have resonated differently before the start of the global health crisis? Maybe, but there was something cathartic about seeing everyone together and performing at the same time. Also, the entire song was a tribute to great things in music, in addition to great things in television over the past year.

As fun as the opening performance was, we think the first presenter of the night in Seth Rogen may have taken the cake. He showed up mocking the Emmys for claiming that the event would be outdoors — technically it was, but it was also in a large tent with a ton of people thrown in there. Sure, everyone was vaccinated and there were a number of safety measures, but we’re sure there will still be some controversy here.

So long as the rest of the show has some laughs, we’re going to be in a good spot.

