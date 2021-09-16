Double Shot at Love season 3 premiere video: Vinny meets his women







Tonight on MTV you’re going to have a chance to see the Double Shot at Love season 3 premiere and with that, the return of Vinny’s search for love.

For those who haven’t read up that much about the show as of yet, it’s going to be so much more similar to season 1 than what you had a chance to see last time. It’s more of a traditional dating show, only this time Vinny is the only single one. Pauly D and his girlfriend Nikki, who was of course a part of the first two seasons, are going to do what they can to help Vinny find the perfect person for him. The sneak peek below gives you a chance to meet some of the contenders and ironically, there are some women in the cast who have met him already! One person has served him before at a club, while another ironically was at Angelina’s wedding, otherwise known as one of the biggest disasters in the recent history of this show.

For a few more details on the episode as a whole, check out the synopsis for the premiere below…

Every buddy needs somebody and Vinny is ready for love. After seeing love spark for Pauly and Nikki, Vinny is willing to try this crazy experiment all over again. But when he meets the ladies will his nerves get the best of him?

The end of the sneak peek does allude to there being some problems with Vinny’s nerves, as he ends up disappearing while he’s working to meet a lot of the women. In the end we do understand that, mostly because this is a really overwhelming experience! It can be hard getting to know so many people all at once, especially when all of them have certain expectations of you.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Double Shot at Love season 3 premiere?

