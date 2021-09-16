Jeopardy!: Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik will guest host through end of 2021







Jeopardy! has now officially set their hosting roster through the end of the year — though it’s not exactly a substantial one.

Today, it was announced that for the remainder of the year, Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings and Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik will split the duties while the show looks to settle on a permanent face of the franchise. While it sounds as though the hosting search is ongoing, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if the producers just settle on an arrangement where Ken hosts the flagship show while Mayim does specials and other various things down the road.

So how did we get here? It stems from Jeopardy! temporarily hiring Mike Richards only for a series of negative things to come about his past, including some offensive comments made in a podcast. Richards has since been removed as the show’s executive producer in addition to stepping down as host. While Bialik and Jennings have courted their own fair share of controversy, neither one of them seem to be off-limits to the show as a full-time host down the road.

We know that for most of the initial guest-hosting search, the list of fan favorites included LeVar Burton, Bialik, Jennings, and even to some extent Buzzy Cohen, who hosted the Tournament of Champions. While we’ve said that Burton would be our personal first choice, we’d love to see Cohen get the role — he did a great job of leading the show and as a former contestant, clearly loves the format and what it stands for. We think one of the most important criteria for Jeopardy! host is a genuine love of learning; it’s not just enough that you want to host a game show.

