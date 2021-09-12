Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Will Harry appear in any form?







In case you haven’t seen some of the news related to Dexter: New Blood already, Jennifer Carpenter is effectively going to be the new Harry! Through the original series we had a chance to see James Remar take on the role of Dexter’s late father, who appeared to him as a conscience, or a guide to his Dark Passenger.

So now that Debra Morgan is going to take on that role, will there be any opportunity to see Harry at all? In a new Entertainment Weekly cover piece, the outlets notes that Harry is “nowhere to be seen” on the revival. We’re still not ruling out a surprise cameo at some point, but it doesn’t seem like the focus is going to be on adding Dexter’s dad to the mix. We get that to some extent, since it would be pretty complicated to have both Harry and Deb in Dexter’s mind much of the time. Switching over to Deb does also make New Blood more of its own thing.

In general, it seems like one of the things that the new show looks to do right away is differentiate itself from the original. Series star Michael C. Hall expressed that to some extent with the following statement:

“The tone of the show is quite different. Most of the building blocks that create a sense of the show’s world have changed. The color palette of the show is different. Every piece of the landscape both externally and internally is altered … We’re not self-consciously thinking about whether it is less or more edgy, but it’s informed by and redefined by a completely different context.”

Harry or no Harry, be prepared to see Dexter: New Blood arrive on Showtime come Sunday, November 7.

Are you still hoping for a Harry cameo at some point on Dexter: New Blood?

