Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9: The future for Sam, Rebecca story







As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9, it’s fair to wonder where where the focus is actually going to be placed.

On the surface, it appears as though we’re gearing up for a plotline all about Coach Beard as the character wrestles with a devastating loss and potentially some personal trauma. Yet, episode 8 actually ended with a huge moment for Sam and Rebecca. Their relationship is now fully romantic, but where is it going? Is there a chance that this will end before it even gets going?

It’s obvious what the #1 issue for these two is: Rebecca is Sam’s boss. We don’t think she’s rushing into this because he’s a young, attractive player, though; there’s a real emotional connection here. This is a relationship that she’s willing to risk for the sake of her happiness, and while Sam may not have as much to lose, he recognizes the problems that could arise with the two of them being together.

There are larger issues that could also stem from what’s going on with the two. If you recall, Sam boycotted a primary sponsor for Richmond after realizing that they were committing atrocities in his home country. Even though he and Rebecca were not together at the time of the protest, there could be false accusations that spread claiming that he coaxed her to move in a different direction. Accusations of favoritism could surface and all of this could prove to be a mess.

This is without even mentioning the other messy seeds that are currently planted. Take, for example, Ted admitting to his panic attack to the rest of the coaching staff; we wouldn’t be shocked if Nate ends up leaking this or some other behind-the-scenes drama to the press, allowing him to have a further rise to power. There is a real irony to Rebecca’s character this season — she cares so much more about the club and her coaches than ever before and yet, she now stands in a more vulnerable position than ever. All of this is further evidence of the greatness of this show and the stakes moving forward in season 2.

