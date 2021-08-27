Cobra Kai renewed by Netflix for season 5 ahead of season 4 premiere







You don’t have to worry about Cobra Kai shuttering its doors at any point in the near future — after all, it will be back for a season 5!

Today, Netflix confirmed the good news months ahead of the show’s season 4 premiere, which is mostly a testament to how popular this show really is all over the world. Because the streaming service has such a large amount of programming at their disposal, they don’t really feel that much pressure to do this stuff unless they really have to.

The benefit of giving out this early renewal is that it ensures the Cobra Kai writers can get to work far in advance on trying to make new episodes happen. That means getting the scripts together and working in order to ensure that they can achieve everything they want.

As for what season 5 will look like, that’s where some questions start to come in. There are questions about how long the current structure of the show would work, and we’re curious how long some of the younger cast will stay on board. Remember here that many of these actors are getting opportunities elsewhere and that will probably continue as the show surges in popularity. (Of course, you could counter this by saying that the show will enable them to keep getting these offers, and because Cobra Kai has reasonably short seasons, there is some time in there for people to do other things.)

At this particular moment, we’d say that season 5 of Cobra Kai will most likely premiere at the end of 2022 or in early 2023 — odds are, you’re going to be waiting for a while. We just hope that it will be worth it and that the show goes on for as long as it stays funny and compelling.

What do you think about Cobra Kai being renewed by Netflix for a season 5?

