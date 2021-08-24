NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: How many episodes have been filmed?







For anyone out there wondering about the state of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, filming is going along rather smoothly!

In a recent post on Twitter, Rick Tunell confirmed that the cast and crew were close to polishing off the fourth episode of the season last week. With that in mind, we have to imagine they are either at work on episode 5 now or are about to at any given moment. That’s a lot of episodes in the man in a little over a month! The show has a fairly efficient production, and it does that to compensate for doing the sheer number of installments they do in a given year.

We know that new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles will return to CBS in October, and there are a few things that will be different around the office. For example, Gerald McRaney is a new series regular and it’s fair to imagine that we’ll be seeing Kilbride serve in more of a leadership role. Hetty should also be around a little bit more, and we imagine it will be a group effort working in order to replace both Nell and Eric. We could easily imagine Fatima taking on some of their former tech duties, given that we’ve seen her in that role here and there already.

Because there were a number of loose ends tied up at the end of last season, that does give the writers a little more flexibility to play around. There is still the issue of Kensi’s dangerous stalker David Kessler out there, but we have no clear indication as to when he’s going to show up — at least not at the moment.

4:42pm. That’s a wrap. One more day on ep#1304. pic.twitter.com/vnakm7z4vP — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) August 20, 2021

