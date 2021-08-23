Motherland: Fort Salem renewed for season 3, will be final season







There is some bittersweet news coming out today on Motherland: Fort Salem, and it’s okay to have mixed reactions to it.

So where do we kick things off here? Let’s start with the positive part: The show is coming back for another season! We were certainly terrified about cancellation the moment that we learned the finale was the first half of a two-parter. If Freeform shut the show down midway through, we had to imagine that most of the internet would be collectively furious about.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that season 3 will, in fact, by the last season for the show on the network. Given how many shows get canceled out of the blue, we’re at least glad that there will be closure here … even if we wish there was a chance for it to go a year or two longer.

In a statement confirming the news of the show’s end, showrunner Eliot Laurence had the following to say:

“Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor … I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

Meanwhile, Freeform president Tara Duncan added the following:

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season … I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem right now

What do you think about Motherland: Fort Salem being renewed for a season 3?

Are you sad that the end is near? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







