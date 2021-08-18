MasterChef renewed for season 12; Gordon Ramsay, judges returning







We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by the following news, but happy to report it: There is more MasterChef coming to Fox!

Today, a statement was released in regards to season 12, with Fox Entertainment reality chief Rob Wade saying the following:

“Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy … Masterchef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when Masterchef returns for a much deserved Season 12.”

It goes without saying that season 11 faced a fair number of challenges, including a shutdown due to the global health crisis and an eventual return with a number of other protocols in place. There was a big pivot that needed to be done midway through, but kudos to Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich for pulling it off. All three judges will be returning for another season, and of course imagine there will be a new crop of home cooks looking to make their dream come true.

One of the reasons that MasterChef has fared so well on Fox over the years is its inspirational quality. These are not professional chefs competing! As a viewer, it makes you think that you can pull off some of the same recipes that these people can.

When will the new season premiere?

As the statement itself says, this is meant to be a summer staple for Fox. Don’t expect season 12 before late May/early June. Meanwhile, remember that there are also still episodes set to air for season 11, including some coming up later tonight!

