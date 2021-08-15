Love Island USA season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS? The latest







As we prepare for tonight’s finale, let’s go ahead and ask the question: Will there be a Love Island USA season 4? Is that something to have reasonably high hopes for?

We like to start off these articles with the facts, so let’s go ahead and do that here: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the reality show’s future. Nonetheless, we remain fairly hopeful. The live ratings may not be spectacular (or even really good), but there are some other things that CBS gets out of the franchise. For example, it skews younger than the vast majority of their lineup, so this gives them a chance to acquire some viewers that they may not otherwise get. Also, it can generate digital revenue for the network and it’s reasonably cost-effective to shoot.

Think about it this way: You basically just have to find a resort to build your set and from there, you bring in the cast and pay the crew/hosts. You also get dozens of episodes a season! It’s almost a souped-up version of Big Brother with the amount of content that you get on the air.

Odds are CBS will still take a few weeks to determine whether or not to bring the show back — if they do, it will likely be back in the summer of 2022. They have plenty of time to figure this out; they also can make a few adjustments here and there. We don’t necessarily think that the show will change its setting for the fourth straight year; this isn’t a show that really requires that, and the main reasons it happened like it has so far is to accommodate the global health crisis and changes in filming restrictions. (Personally, we liked the setting for season 1 the most, but season 3 had a nice vibe, as well.)

Hopefully, we’ll hear something for sure about the future of Love Island USA a little later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Love Island

Do you want to see a Love Island USA season 4 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other sort of news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







