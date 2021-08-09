Doom Patrol season 3 premiere date, trippy teaser revealed!







For those of you who are excited to see Doom Patrol season 3 finally premiere on HBO Max, rejoice in that we come bearing news!

Today, the streaming service officially revealed that the one-time DC Universe project is going to start airing new episodes on Thursday, September 23. The first three episodes will air on that same day, with the plan being to release installments on a weekly basis after that.

The promo below serves as your first teaser for what lies ahead, and it feels clear already to say that things are going to get weird. Dorothy’s showdown with the Candlemaker at the end of last season threw everyone in a difficult position, and we imagine that we’ll spend some time here working to see if any of this carnage can be remotely unraveled. Of course, we’re going to have some fun along the way regardless. We don’t imagine that the series is going to challenge all that much following its shift from one streaming service to the next — it was already weird before, and we have a hard time thinking that it’s going to be any less inventive now.

Out of everything that we know is coming up on season 3, the thing that we’re most excited about is the role for Michelle Gomez. Let’s just put it this way — if there is anyone out there with a knack for playing atypical, delightful characters, isn’t it her? She’s one of our favorite Masters ever within the world of Doctor Who, and it’s pretty ironic here that her character of Madame Rouge will arrive in her very own time machine. Doesn’t she have some Time Lord-ish qualities, as well?

Luckily, we’re only a month and a half away from new episodes streaming — all things considered, that’s not too bad a hiatus.

