American Idol season 20: Katy Perry, full judging panel returning







Just in case you’re wondering about the future of the American Idol judging panel, we’ve got some good news to report today!

During the Wednesday broadcast of Good Morning America, it was confirmed that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are all going to be back on the reality-TV staple when it returns to ABC in 2022. Note that this is also an extremely-special season for American Idol — season 20! There aren’t a lot of shows that hit this milestone and we hope that they spend some time properly celebrating it.

Bryan, Perry, and Richie have all been on board as judges since the show was revived at ABC and at this point, we understand why they’d want to continue being a part of it. Not only is it a gig that (obviously) pays well, but it gives them a big platform to promote their music. They also have good chemistry with each other and we’ve never felt like the judges are a big problem with this show. For American Idol, the biggest thing they need to keep working on is the actual process of making stars; it’s been so many years since there’s been a champion who went on to become some sort of massive star; there are plenty of them that faded into the background after just a couple of years.

If we had to guess, we would say that American Idol will be back on ABC at some point following awards season next year — they won’t want to risk the start of the season airing opposite some pretty heavy competition. It may not be the pop-culture-defining hit that it once was years ago, but it does draw a consistent audience and generate a good bit of social-media traffic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol right now

What do you think about Katy Perry and the judges returning for American Idol season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







