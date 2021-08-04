Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Delusional’







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 8? Well, let’s just start off with this: The title is “Delusional.” That’s the sort of thing where from the moment you see it, you probably worry about what’s coming around the bend.

What does this mean? It clearly suggests a sort of false expectations, as though someone isn’t going to be anywhere near as good at something as they think they’ll be in advance. Let’s go ahead and check out the official Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 8 synopsis, since that may offer up a pretty good sense of what the future is going to hold here:

Tally leads the unit on a mind-bending mission to find Nicte Batan – but is the unit strong enough to withstand Nicte’s defenses?

So is Tally the person who is fully delusional here? We understand the purpose behind the mission, but handling these defenses is not going to be easy. This could prove to be a suicide mission! Also, we are far enough in the season at this point that the writers could pull off almost any twist they wanted. It’s the sort of thing that could easily get people psyched-up for the endgame of the season.

Of course, we do still wonder whether or not there’s going to be a season 3 coming up at some point down the road — but nothing’s official as of yet. The best advice that we can offer is not take the show for granted while it’s on. Of course, to go along with that we’d also advise you to watch the show live! That is the best way that the folks at Freeform can generate income.

