Chicago PD season 9 photo: Tracy Spiridakos, Jesse Lee Soffer on set!







It’s true that we’re stuck waiting a little while longer for Chicago PD season 9 to premiere, but why wait at all to get a new tease behind the scenes? This is, after all, what we’re bringing to you today!

The post on Instagram below comes courtesy of Tracy Spiridakos, who shared a rather fantastic image of herself alongside Jesse Lee Soffer back at it! This is clearly Tracy knowing her audience, since we’re talking here about one of the most popular pairings in all of One Chicago. There’s potential explore so much for Upton and Halstead moving forward and honestly, we hope that the show does that and then some. They took their time bringing these two characters together, and were likely aware that there needed to be distance after everything that happened with Jay and Lindsay (plus also Upton and Ruzek).

So what sort of journey are we going to go with these two? That is the big question at present, since the show will likely try to balance out their relationship with what is also happening at Intelligence. There was a pretty huge cliffhanger with Burgess at the end of season 8, and it’s clear to us that this is going to take top priority over just about everything else. How in the world can it not? There are always going to be cases and investigations for the team, and we imagine that the producers will just find a way to balance this out with some of what’s going on in the officers’ lives.

Remember that Chicago PD season 9 will be premiering in just under a couple of months — also, we’re psyched to present as much news as possible along the way.

What do you want to see for Upton and Halstead over the course of Chicago PD season 9?

