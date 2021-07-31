Yellowstone season 4 trailer: Could it give away John Dutton’s fate?







Based on the announced “fall” premiere date, odds are we’ll be waiting a while for a Yellowstone season 4 trailer. The earliest we’re expecting it at this point is late summer, though of course we’d love it if it arrived a little sooner.

At the forefront of anything related to the Paramount Network drama is going to be Kevin Costner; we can probably all agree on that. With that being said, though, this plus the season 3 finale cliffhanger creates quite the dilemma for show producers.

Have you watched our full review yet for the Yellowstone season 3 finale? If not, be sure to check that out at the bottom of this article! We’ll have some more coverage of the show coming soon, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out!

Can you show Costner in a season 4 trailer without giving away John’s fate? In theory, sure — you could just show him on the ground after the shooting. However, if this is all you do, we don’t think you’re building a lot more excitement here. Won’t some out there want to see him on a revenge tour?

Don’t be surprised if the network decides to make it clear in a trailer than John 100% survives. After all, would it really be that much of a spoiler anyway? We think that most people would assume that the character pulls through based on Costner’s star power. Convincing people he’s alive is actually a GREAT reason for them to watch. Instead of teasing his fate, we’d actually create a trailer that is more around whether or not Beth and Kayce survive — regardless, you know that John will be on a warpath. That plot for revenge could be the backbone of season 4, and certainly would convince viewers to check the show out.

If you want to avoid all spoilers, you may just want to avoid any and all trailers from here on out … just in case.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see in a potential Yellowstone season 4 trailer?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







