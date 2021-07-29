Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Dylan McDermott returning







If you were worried about the future of Dylan McDermott on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2, consider the following great news.

According to a report from Deadline, the American Horror Story alum has inked a new deal to return to the series! Based on the information that we have now McDermott will appear in eight episodes as a recurring guest star — and that’s the part that may surprise some.

Why not make the actor a series regular like he was back during the first season? The simple answer is that the show was never meant to focus on the Wheatley story arc forever. As a matter of fact, we weren’t sure for most of the first season that Dylan would be back at all in season 2. His return means that this story will get proper justice and then after the fact the show can move on and do some other things.

Back before season 1 premiered, we’d heard that the plan was to tell stories in eight-episode batches — if season 2 ends up getting 24 episodes, odds are you’ll see three different arcs in there. If Organized Crime is lucky, they’ll be able to find some other actors of McDermott’s caliber to face off against Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) a little bit later on down the road. The bar has been set high thanks to the great stuff we’ve been able to see so far.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will be returning to NBC on Thursday nights, and it will once again be a part of a night that features SVU. If we were to guess, we’d say that there are probably going to be some more crossovers! Go ahead and prepare yourself for that in advance…

