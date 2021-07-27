American Horror Story: Double Feature teaser highlights sirens, aliens







We’re less than a month away from American Horror Story: Double Feature coming to FX, and all signs point to a heck of a creepy season right around the corner!

Want to get a better sense of that? Then just be sure to check out the new teaser below courtesy of the network. In this one, you can see video footage seemingly created just for this promo, one featuring two different sorts of sea creatures. First, you have what seems to be some sort of terrifying iteration of a siren with sharp fans instead of teeth — we wouldn’t call this your traditional mermaid of old! Meanwhile, you also have more of a traditional alien with the bulbous eyes and an enormous forehead.

This preview teases that these two worlds are going to somehow come together within this show — whether this is literal or metaphorical remains to be seen. Part 1 of the Double Feature is entitled “Red Sand.” Meanwhile, the second part is known as “Death Valley.”

No matter what direction this story goes, we’re excited to check it out. Executive producer Ryan Murphy shied away from focusing on aliens too much for a while in this franchise, with the closest he got being some inclusions of them in American Horror Story: Asylum. Meanwhile, the idea of a season by the sea has been lurking out there for a while now and we get that. There are so many classic tales about creatures from the deep that this could not be ignored any longer.

A number of familiar faces from the franchise will appear on Double Feature — hopefully, we’ll get to see a few of them in some sort of trailer before the show actually premieres.

