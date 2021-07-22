Better Call Saul season 6 filming update: Now past the halfway point?







Have we reached a major milestone when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 filming? All early signs seem to suggest so. After all, the cast and crew look to be around halfway done with production!

In the event that you didn’t know, the final season of the show has 13 episodes — meanwhile, executive producer Thomas Schnauz has been sharing some behind-the-scenes updates while directing episode 7. Today, he confirmed that there are only three days left on his particular installment. Give how long it takes to film every episode, it’s pretty clear that the team is past the halfway point there — and they’re more than halfway done with the season!

Want to get some more Better Call Saul video updates right now? Then be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! The moment the show comes back we’ll have other updates all about it.

Of course, we should note here that we are just talking from the filming side of things — even once production is complete, there is still going to be a ton of other stuff that needs to be done! Just remember that episodes need to be edited, ADR work needs to be done, and you also have music and various effects that have to be included. Post-production is a methodical process on Better Call Saul and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Everyone strives for perfection here, and the trade-off is of course that you probably won’t see it back on the air until we get around to early 2022.

With this long wait in mind, we like to think the little achievements are worth celebrating. Let’s hope that the ending here lives up to expectations … and that Gene still has some sort of hope for redemption in the future. Unlike Breaking Bad, we don’t think this show needs to have a tragic ending.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Walked right smack into a closed glass door with a cup of tea in my hand, so great start to this #BetterCallSaul shooting day. (3 days left to complete ep 607…) — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) July 21, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







