Law & Order: SVU season 23: When does filming start this week?







For everyone out there ready for Law & Order: SVU season 23, rest assured it’s coming! Not only will the show premiere on NBC this September, but production will kick off in just a matter of days.

In a post on Twitter (see below), Ice-T himself confirmed that production on the show is set to kick off in formal fashion this Friday — everyone is already doing their best to prepare for it! This should be an exciting, eventful season, and we can hope that it continues to be done safely over the course of the next several months.

At its core, we’re sure that SVU will continue to focus on powerful, topical cases and strong performances from Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast. Yet, there’s no denying that there are a few clear changes to the story this time around. Take, for example, the state of things between Rollins and Carisi after the finale — there is SO much to explore here that the writers haven’t had a chance to before! Stabler is now back seemingly as a full-time fixture in Olivia’s life; while there’s no guarantee that their longtime bond will turn into anything else, the show certainly hinted at the possibility of something at the end of the finale. This could be a season all about relationships, but the focus won’t shift too much from protecting victims and fighting to keep the city safer.

In the event you did not know, there is one change to the Law & Order universe coming this fall — Law & Order: For the Defense is no longer happening. That means that you’ll have this show and then also Organized Crime — we’ll see if another one enters development over the next year. (We know NBC wants more.)

Had a great time in Concert this weekend, but SVU starts filming Season 23 this Friday! The Hustle don’t stop… Ever 💎 @WolfEnt #SVU23 pic.twitter.com/IkoEh5SDQc — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 20, 2021

