Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won wildcard competition, week 2?







Today in the Big Brother 23 house the second wildcard competition took place, and of course, there were big ramifications to it. Three teams had to each pick a champion, with one of them having the opportunity to be safe for the week.

However, there was a pretty interesting wrinkle to it: If they take the safety, they have to move over to another team. It’s a great way to throw a little more chaos in the game, and it also could expose who is about themselves versus who is playing for everyone.

Entering the competition, the only person who we knew for sure wanted to play was Frenchie. He recognizes that he’s in a certain degree of danger and with that, he’ll do whatever he possibly can to dodge that. (Remember, a lot of his wounds are pretty self-inflicted.)

Here’s what we know for now: Sarah Beth won the competition! However, she decided to not take the offer to switch teams. That means that she is still vulnerable in technical terms, but Kyland assured her safety after his Head of Household win. There’s not much that she has to worry about for now. She competed against Brent and Frenchie, and they each are now unable to compete again unless their other team does.

Nominations take place a little later today, and for now, Kyland seems to be figuring things out. He had a hard time trying to keep his emotions in check and needed Sarah Beth to reel him in to not get too emotional.

