Mare of Easttown season 2: Kate Winslet talks future potential







From the moment the finale wrapped on HBO, we know that there were a lot of people clamoring for a Mare of Easttown season 2 to happen. After all of the Emmy love, we have a feeling that people are going to want it more than ever!

Of course, there’s a difference between wanting something and it actually happening, and we have to remember that as we go through the elaborate waiting game here. There’s at least a chance that a second season could be ordered, and that’s something that Kate Winslet herself indicated in an interview with Deadline today:

“I would love to play her again, I absolutely believe there’s more chapters to her story … However, just because the story has touched people that doesn’t necessarily mean creatively we can do it again. But it doesn’t mean closing doors; we’re opening doors, exploring what’s behind the doors.”

The thing to remember with HBO is simply this: They won’t be doing a Mare of Easttown season 2 unless they believe in it with every fabric of their being. They know that they’ve created something great already and won’t want to tarnish that legacy; they have SO many other good shows coming up and recognize fully that there are opportunities aplenty to create and explore different things. It’s also possible that they could just work on something else with Winslet down the road; they are always open to further collaboration.

We don’t think that there’s going to be any rush to confirm anything when it comes to the future of Mare of Easttown. They can bring it back at any time, and HBO tends to allow the creators to figure out their own schedule. At the moment, we’d say that they are at least a couple of years away, at least.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mare of Easttown

Do you still want to check out a Mare of Easttown season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates on the future. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







