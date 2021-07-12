SEAL Team season 5: Are we far away from filming?







SEAL Team season 5 is going to premiere on CBS this fall before eventually transitioning over to the Paramount+ streaming service. There’s a lot to be excited about here, and that’s even more so when you think that filming is less than two weeks away!

In a post on Instagram at the start of the month, series star David Boreanaz made it clear that there were only 22 days to go until filming began. 11 days have since passed — that means that at some point in the middle of next week, the cast and crew are going to be back together!

For anyone wondering, this start date for season 5 is similar to a number of other shows from across the CBS family. We know that both NCIS and Blue Bloods are going to be starting up that same week, and there are sure to be other programs, as well. With all of them we’re sure that some safety measures will continue to be in place; however, in general we imagine it being less restrictive than during the 2020-21 season.

SEAL Team season 5 should easily prove to be the most challenging creatively. You basically have to come up with stories for a network and a streaming service at the same time! Once the show eventually makes the move to Paramount+ a few episodes in, we’re expecting longer episodes, more intense stories, and an opportunity to be even more serialized. Yet, it can’t be a totally radical shift; SEAL Team has to look and feel rather similar to what it’s looked like on CBS. If the series is to be successful over there, it needs to retain viewership to the best of its ability.

Hopefully at some point later this month, we can also get a firm sense of what the premiere date for season 5 is going to be…

