America’s Got Talent season 16: How many audition shows are left?







As we approach the end of the America’s Got Talent season 16 audition shows, how many are there left to count on?

One thing that is already confirmed is this: We’ve got at least one more audition show coming around the corner! There is already a preview out for it, which you can watch over at the link here.

So what about after the fact on July 20? Are we going to have a chance to see another show then? As of right now, signs point to “yes.” The Futon Critic has another audition show set to air on this date, and that makes a certain degree of sense. This is the final Tuesday before the start of the Olympics and from here, AGT is going to be taking a two-week break from airing new episodes. You’ll be stuck waiting until Tuesday, August 10 to see the start of the live shows, which will carry through most likely until the end of September.

Odds are, the July 20 show is going to be some combination of an audition show and judges’ deliberation. With no formal Judge Cuts this year, everyone will have to find another way to narrow down the field. In this instance, that could mean making the cuts with just one performance in mind — some people who got “yes” votes after their first performance won’t actually get a chance to perform again. That’s a hard spot to be in! We do think in general there is a lot of talent this season, and we’re also not 100% sold on there being one unified favorite. Nightbirde may have the inside track based solely on YouTube views, but we know that is not the only criteria that people go by out there.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you want to see when it comes to the rest of the America’s Got Talent season 16 auditions?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







