The Good Doctor season 5: Should we expect some sort of time jump?







As you prepare for The Good Doctor season 5 to premiere on ABC this fall, can you anticipate some sort of great leap forward? We’ve seen the show utilize some time jumps before, so is it very well possible that they will do this again?

From the outside of the show looking in, it feels like the show is going to strongly consider something like this. It will help move past the initial pain of Claire moving away, and also give Dr. Mateo a chance to settle in more given that he’s a major part of the upcoming season. It would also give Shaun and Lea time to start planning their wedding, which we do think will be one of the major tentpoles of this upcoming season!

Will the show time-jump straight over the wedding? We suppose that’s possible, but just imagine the fan revolts if they do! That’s just not something we imagine them wanting to do no matter how we view the situation.

When looking at all of the story possibilities, the one major downside to a leap forward right now is missing out on some of Morgan and Park’s relationship. They just admitted that they love each other! With that in mind, you have to imagine that they are going to start moving forward as an actual couple. Not getting to see all of that will be a little bit of a bummer, all things considered.

The Good Doctor season 5 will start filming this summer — with that in mind, we imagine that there will be some more scoop as to what’s coming! Keep your eyes peeled…

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 5?

