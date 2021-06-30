America’s Got Talent: The Sklar Brothers audition; Better Call Saul ties







Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we were very much excited to see the Sklar Brothers perform! After all, we were very familiar with them going into the show. These two comedians (Randy and Jason Sklar) have appeared on a number of different shows including @midnight and Better Call Saul, where they had a small role.

If you follow the comedy circuit closely, then you already know who these brothers are. Like with Josh Blue last week, we wonder if their appearance is tied to a desire to get their name out there during the global health crisis; we have to imagine that the live comedy industry took a major hit over the past year. We knew they were going to be funny before they ever hit the stage — the only question we had was whether or not the judges would respond to them. Some of that is based on timing, material, and enthusiasm — whether or not they work with the AGT crowd.

Just remember this: Heidi Klum is not the biggest fan of comedy acts in the world. We’ve seen her critique people hard who we found to be legitimately hilarious. She also didn’t love the Sklars. No surprise there.

Now, the good news: The brothers killed with the other three judges. This is a really hard act to pull off since the two finish each other’s sentences. They had a great back-and-forth with each other, deadpan delivery, and also material that’s relatable to a lot of people who are out there. Sure, we’ve seen comedians complain about their kids before, but there’s something different about seeing two people do it at roughly the same time. Their material was fantastic and we have to imagine that Howie Mandel knew who they were from the moment they hit the stage.

The Sklar Brothers still got four “yes” votes, even if Heidi wasn’t their biggest fan. Now, we have a good feeling we’ll see them again in the live shows. How could they not be put through to that point?

Related – Be sure to get some other news on America’s Got Talent, including some other notable acts on the night

What did you think about the Sklar Brothers’ performance on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Holidays with the @SklarBrothers must be full of non-stop laughter! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vYwul8ojo2 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 30, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







