Too Hot to Handle season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes at Netflix







Following the season 2 finale today, should you expect a Too Hot to Handle season 3 renewal? Or, is the Netflix series already venturing off into the sunset?

There are a few different things to talk through in this piece, but we should begin with the great news: Yes, there are absolutely more episodes coming down the road! Netflix actually renewed the reality show for season 2 and season 3 earlier this year, and they took their time making it official for good reason. One of the most important things about the conceit of the show is that the contestants don’t know what they’re getting themselves into. With that, they didn’t necessarily know they were applying to be on Too Hot to Handle at the time they were doing it.

At the time the two-season renewal was announced, here is what Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of unscripted and documentary series, had to say in a statement per Deadline:

“The secret is out — we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise. Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.”

So when will season 3 premiere?

We don’t think that there’s going to be all that much of a rush to put new episodes out there, and why should there be? If we were Netflix, we’d wait until early 2022 to make the next batch available, largely so that you still get a lot of play out of season 2. We would also continue to think over the release strategy for these unscripted shows, as we still don’t think it’s altogether conducive to long-term success to throw all of the episodes out there over a couple of weeks. That may be a controversial take, but we like having some of these water-cooler conversations about episodes with people who are currently caught up!

