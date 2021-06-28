Doctor Who season 13: Is Olly Alexander replacing Jodie Whittaker?







Consider this the latest story in what is sure to be many on Doctor Who and Jodie Whittaker over the next few months.

For the majority of 2021 so far, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Jodie will depart the series and her role of The Doctor at the end of the upcoming season. Recent reports suggest that she will film a pair of specials after a shortened season 13, and that will prove to be the end of her run. Ironically, though, the BBC has yet to even confirm that there is a casting change coming, and that isn’t stopping people out there from getting far ahead of themselves.

According to a recent report from The Sun, actor/musician Olly Alexander is the newest name attached to the role, and that he is even hammering out details about a deal. We do recognize that the BBC and Doctor Who often do figure out their next Doctor long in advance, mostly so that they can ensure there is a smooth transition. Yet, it still feels really early for such an announcement to be made, and all indications out there suggest that the reporting isn’t on the money.

In a statement to Instagram, Alexander’s agent Martha Kinn denied the news with the following:

“Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation. As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true. As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

So it’s back to the drawing board now when it comes to Doctor Who rumors — our personal hope is that something more official emerges by the end of the year, and that the casting process is as secretive as humanly possible.

