New Amsterdam season 4: When will the first promo air?







We’re sure that there are a LOT of people who are excited for New Amsterdam season 4 to arrive — how can you not after that finale? We’re going to get a chance to see some really great stuff with Max and Helen, and that’s without even mentioning some of the cases or surprises that the writers probably have in store for us moving forward.

So when will we actually have a chance to see some of the first video footage of the season? Well, you’ll probably be waiting a good while in order to see it. At the time of this writing, filming has not even started in New York City! That’s something that we’ll have more updates on in due time, as they clearly need to bank a good bit of footage before they can even start to think about what the future holds.

There is no official premiere date as of yet for New Amsterdam season 4 but if we had to guess, we’d say that we will probably see new episodes in either late September or early October. With that very thing in mind, we tend to imagine that the first promo will be around in early-to-mid September.

What could be in it? We have to think there will be a tease of Max and Helen’s new relationship, largely because it’s impossible for there not to be after that closing scene of the finale. It’s possible that there will also be a tease on Iggy’s status, plus some of the patients who are going to come into the hospital. Because the characters themselves are so beloved on New Amsterdam, we don’t think there’s going to be too much pressure to make the premiere about one huge event. Then again, we shall see…

