Big Brother 23 promo hypes up all-new people in cast

If you look below, you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about as it’s mentioned multiple times that there are all-new people taking part this time around. To be fair, there’s nothing in here that says explicitly that there will be zero returnees, fingers crossed we get a cast of full newbies. We know that the original Big Brother All-Stars was fun, but in this present era there’s just not anything as exciting about players coming back. To us, the joy of the game comes mostly from watching people experience it for the first time.

Other than mentioning the newbie cast, the promo doesn’t give a lot away save for the premiere date of Wednesday, July 7. We think more details will come later this month, and our biggest hope is that we see a few twists that shake-up one of the biggest flaws in the game. At this point, it’s far too easy for one huge alliance to get together early and dominate. This is one of the reasons why we’d prefer to see a splitting up of the cast into groups like we saw in season 11 or season 14 — just give us something that ensures that we have more unpredictability.

We’re glad Big Brother is back earlier this summer — let’s just hope that it can satisfy after a disappointing past couple of years.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 23?

