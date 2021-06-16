When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: EP on Elizabeth’s pick, aftermath







We know that a When Calls the Heart season 9 is coming, but ultimately, we are going to be waiting a while for it. Production has yet to begin on the new batch of episodes in British Columbia. With that, we have little to do other than wait and figure out what the future holds.

Based on the way that season 8 ended, it does go without saying what the primary push for season 9 will be: Seeing how Elizabeth moves forward with Lucas now that the two are together! It was a polarizing choice for the producers to make, given the fact that both he and Nathan had enormous followings. Yet, one of the show’s own executive producers still feels like it’s the right course to keep the series fresh in the potential years to come.

Speaking in a new podcast interview with Charisma News, Brian Bird suggests that the Elizabeth – Lucas story will “give us more seasons [in the end] … because we have not gone down that road before. We feel this will breathe some new life into the show, keep us telling fresh and robust and vibrant stories … I really feel a big responsibility to give the Hearties Hope Valley for as many seasons as possible, and we believe that decision is going to make that a possibility. So we took the harder path; there’s no doubt about that.”

How long When Calls the Heart lasts will depend ultimately on the show’s viewership, and it’s too early to call how big or small that will be when it returns. We do think that the series was bigger than ever at the end of season 8, but that may have been due to the suspense over Elizabeth’s potential choice. (We probably won’t know about a season 10 until around the time that season 9 wraps up — this has been the Hallmark Channel tradition as of late.)

