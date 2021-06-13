Ziwe season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Ziwe season 2 renewal at some point in the future? Or, is it more likely that it ends up canceled?

We should start off this article with a dose of the facts at present: For now, there is no official word on whether or not a Ziwe season 2 will happen. Would it be nice to be able to confirm something more here? Absolutely, but for the time being we can’t. Instead, we’re just going to have to wait and see what the future holds for the variety series.

Are we optimistic about the future here? Absolutely, mostly because this feel like a show that would generate a lot of attention over time, but also take a little while in order to find its audience. One of the things that we’ve come to learn over time is that success takes time, and also networks that are willing to support it. One of the challenges with a show like Ziwe is that it airs so late on linear Showtime that viewers may struggle to find it right away. Also, its season 1 episode order is so short that it is ending almost as soon as it began.

Content-wise, we certainly think that there’s still plenty of room out there for Ziwe to explore. That shouldn’t be a concern here at all! Ultimately, we don’t think there are many concerns here at all. This show gives the network a chance to get a different audience than most of their other programming — also, Showtime in general is really far behind most other big-ticket networks in the variety space. HBO, for example, has Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. This show, coupled with Desus & Mero, could be a way for Showtime to usher in more of the next generation of viewers.

Hopefully, some more news on the future here will surface over the next few weeks.

